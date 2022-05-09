Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $23,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,016,468.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 10,406 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $22,033.50.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,447. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goff John C bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,718,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 58,236 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PINE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

