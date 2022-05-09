Ink Price Reaches $0.0005 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $240,058.27 and approximately $42,200.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,732,684.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00383863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00188066 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.00557868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00038913 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,282.66 or 1.89135387 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

