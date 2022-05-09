Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.94

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 10697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after buying an additional 746,032 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,762,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

