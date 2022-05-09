Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $93.37

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.37 and last traded at $93.88, with a volume of 1083895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.52.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,132,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,190,000 after purchasing an additional 475,046 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

