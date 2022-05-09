Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP Sells $376,292.26 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $376,292.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at $576,663.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.18. 255,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,331. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

