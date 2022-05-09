IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.34

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 228096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$50.88 million and a P/E ratio of -92.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

About IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.