ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMGN opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.16. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $112,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 126.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

