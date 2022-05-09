IMI (LON:IMI) PT Lowered to GBX 2,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($25.61) to GBX 2,000 ($24.98) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMI. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($25.86) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,680.50 ($20.99).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,321 ($16.50) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,357.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,574.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,878 ($23.46). The company has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.80 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

In other news, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of IMI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($18.51), for a total value of £539,640.66 ($674,129.49). Also, insider Caroline Dowling purchased 1,300 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($17.90) per share, with a total value of £18,629 ($23,271.71). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,768.

IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.