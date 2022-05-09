Illuvium Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $245.83 million and approximately $25.48 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $377.70 or 0.01210528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00153793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00591693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00036417 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,807.36 or 1.98090448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

