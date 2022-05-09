Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $440.77.
Illumina stock traded down $26.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.11. 49,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.46. Illumina has a twelve month low of $239.03 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
