ichi.farm Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00590174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,674.03 or 1.97161290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

