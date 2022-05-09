Ï„Bitcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $90.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1,749.05 or 0.05306208 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $542,204.31 and approximately $90.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00180627 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.00564974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036035 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $61,436.50 or 1.86384368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

