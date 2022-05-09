IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has C$3.25 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$5.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IAMGOLD to a sell rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of IAMGOLD to a sell rating and set a C$2.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.14.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$2.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.52 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.96.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart purchased 22,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,875,611.56.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

