IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is Allen Operations LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Allen Operations LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for 5.8% of Allen Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allen Operations LLC owned approximately 0.38% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $41,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,222. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.84.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.46.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.