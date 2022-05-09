I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0178 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $347,851.80 and approximately $23.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,564,951 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

