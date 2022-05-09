Hyper Finance (HYFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,754.68

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $16,754.68 and approximately $15.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 25,867.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00401685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00182674 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.00573244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038690 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,012.40 or 1.82490702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

