Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Up 2.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $75.00. The company traded as high as $54.28 and last traded at $54.18. 702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 126,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HURN. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,907. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $158,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.19.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

