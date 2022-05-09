HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will report $410.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.98 million. HubSpot posted sales of $310.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.08.

HUBS traded down $23.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.91. 1,342,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.84. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $866.00.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,495,000 after buying an additional 120,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

