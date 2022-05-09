Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Position Trimmed by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock remained flat at $$21.03 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.81 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMHC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $130,415.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 14,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $297,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

