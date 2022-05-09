Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Tops $0.0452 on Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $68,841.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00182240 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.00564655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036218 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,279.70 or 1.88767235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.