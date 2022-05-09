Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will report sales of $340.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.10 million and the highest is $349.90 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $347.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.71%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth $19,048,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $15,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4,492.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 340,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 211,889 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,228 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

