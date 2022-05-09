HOPR 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $672,615.00 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. HOPR has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $672,615.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,635,871.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.00368191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00189978 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.00552774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039360 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,033.19 or 1.78569327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

