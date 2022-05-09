Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives $9.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

HOOK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 29,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 65.28% and a negative net margin of 410.15%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.