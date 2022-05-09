Honest Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,378.00 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $31,378.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 25,237.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00385090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00186323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00552724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00038984 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,254.91 or 1.85894822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars.

