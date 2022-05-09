Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at TD Securities

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.43.

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$27.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.71. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$27.06 and a one year high of C$46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$134.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 6.1300006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.14%.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

