Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Hilltop posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Hilltop’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTH. TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

HTH traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. 944,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $39.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $1,744,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 25.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

