HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 21,954 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,954 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $81,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $447.94. 8,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.75 and a 200-day moving average of $390.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.