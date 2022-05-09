HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 62,294 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,294 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $70,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.82. 21,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.60 and its 200-day moving average is $240.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $212.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

