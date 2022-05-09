HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $72,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,591,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.33. 34,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.22. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.