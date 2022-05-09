HighTower Advisors LLC Has $85.56 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,535 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $85,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.67. The stock had a trading volume of 72,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,042. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

