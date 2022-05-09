HighTower Advisors LLC Has $61.92 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $61,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 34,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.72. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.06.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.99%.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.