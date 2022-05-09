HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 6.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $68,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,093.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYH traded down $4.80 on Monday, hitting $275.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $275.93 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.54.

