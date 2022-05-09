HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of 3M worth $100,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $150.47. 24,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,723. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

