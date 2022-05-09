HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 86,743 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $110,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.07. 41,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,728. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.99.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

