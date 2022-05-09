HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 56,436 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $79,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $5.14 on Monday, hitting $187.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,586. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.47 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.65 and a 200-day moving average of $215.81.

