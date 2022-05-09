HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
DINO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,231. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.57.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HF Sinclair stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
