Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Buys $55,800.00 in Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,415,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,259.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 25,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 25,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $205,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 55,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,950.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 125,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $422,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 15,094 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.06.

NASDAQ HMTV traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.74. 1,658,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,091. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $271.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hemisphere Media Group (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

