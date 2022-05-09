Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) will post $508.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $494.00 million to $520.20 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $332.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 over the last three months. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 197,249 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 106,305 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.68. 1,805,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,996. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

