Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.02

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 6111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

