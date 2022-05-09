Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Position Trimmed by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,173 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,595 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,618,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 604,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,779.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 594,209 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $30.52. 81,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,799. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

