Head to Head Contrast: Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) vs. TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.8% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Zendesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TeraWulf and Zendesk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zendesk 0 6 5 0 2.45

TeraWulf currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 629.48%. Zendesk has a consensus target price of $133.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.38%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Zendesk.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -2.66% 4.33% 2.21% Zendesk -16.91% -36.18% -6.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and Zendesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 25.63 -$23.02 million ($0.22) -14.95 Zendesk $1.34 billion 10.42 -$223.64 million ($2.00) -56.94

TeraWulf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk. Zendesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TeraWulf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Zendesk on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TeraWulf Company Profile (Get Rating)

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. is based in Easton, Maryland.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat and messaging software to connect with customers on websites and mobile devices applications; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience; and Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Developer Tools, a combination of application programming interfaces, web widget, and mobile software development kits; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

