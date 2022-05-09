Head-To-Head Analysis: IDEX (NYSE:IEX) & Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX 16.65% 18.61% 10.57% Enovis 1.86% 7.41% 4.14%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IDEX and Enovis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX 0 4 5 0 2.56 Enovis 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDEX presently has a consensus target price of $226.44, indicating a potential upside of 20.41%. Given IDEX’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IDEX is more favorable than Enovis.

Risk and Volatility

IDEX has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of IDEX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDEX and Enovis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX $2.76 billion 5.17 $449.40 million $6.23 30.19 Enovis $3.85 billion 0.91 $71.66 million $1.38 47.05

IDEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovis. IDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IDEX beats Enovis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The HST segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction and drying systems, pneumatic components and sealing solutions, high performance molded and extruded sealing components, custom mechanical and shaft seals, engineered hygienic mixers and valves, biocompatible medical devices and implantables, air compressors and blowers, optical components and coatings, laboratory and commercial equipment, precision photonic solutions, and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. This segment serves food and beverage, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, cosmetics, marine, chemical, wastewater and water treatment, life sciences, research, and defense markets. The FSDP segment designs, produces, and distributes firefighting pumps, valves and controls, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for various industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants and paints used in retail and commercial businesses. IDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Enovis (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

