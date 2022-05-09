HC Wainwright Boosts Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target to $90.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $68.10 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

