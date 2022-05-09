HashCoin Market Cap Hits $149,426.62 (HSC)

HashCoin (HSC) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $149,426.62 and $17,247.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,186.97 or 0.99988130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00029542 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

