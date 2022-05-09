Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.44

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 2300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RODM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

