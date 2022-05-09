Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSC shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.85. 617,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,584. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $623.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,776,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Harsco by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,673 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Harsco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after purchasing an additional 457,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Harsco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

