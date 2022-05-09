HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.95 Million

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONEGet Rating) to post sales of $49.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.60 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $54.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $205.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $207.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $217.10 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $221.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 22.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $758,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755 over the last three months. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HONE stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 249,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,207. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $710.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

About HarborOne Bancorp (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.