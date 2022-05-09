HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) to post sales of $49.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.60 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $54.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $205.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $207.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $217.10 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $221.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 22.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $758,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755 over the last three months. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HONE stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 249,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,207. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $710.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

