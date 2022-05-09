Handy (HANDY) Price Down 20% This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Handy has a total market cap of $853,246.76 and approximately $38,225.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handy alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00593576 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00142308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036352 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,776.06 or 1.95416487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.