Handshake (HNS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $271,260.00

Handshake (HNS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $57.08 million and $271,260.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31,043.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,286.27 or 0.07364728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00259519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.52 or 0.00745786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.67 or 0.00598091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00076502 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005905 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 489,247,969 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.