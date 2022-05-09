Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stake Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 379.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,304 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up 0.5% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,497. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

